LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Jury selection will begin Wednesday in the case against New York real estate heir Robert Durst, who is charged with the murder of a close friend in her Benedict Canyon home.
He was arrested on March 14, 2015 in a New Orleans hotel room and indicted in April on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Durst pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to seven years in federal prison before he was brought to Los Angeles in connection with the murder case.
The trial will be held in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Airport Branch.
