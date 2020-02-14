LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Officials say crime is down on Metro’s buses and trains.
Crime overall has decreased 17 percent over five years on Metro’s buses and light rail trains, with serious crimes down nearly 23 percent, between 2015 and 2019.
“The Metro system is safe and we’re making it safer,” said James Butts, Inglewood’s mayor and a chair on the Metro board. “As a former law enforcement officer myself, I know that deterring crime takes a long-term commitment and focus. That’s what Metro is now doing.”
Statistics are reported to Metro regularly by the multiple law enforcement agencies that patrol Metro buses and trains.
Metro says overall there are approximately 3.9 crimes per 1 million transit riders, a rate consistent with other major transit agencies across the United States.
Policing on Metro is conducted by its own transit security, “fare compliance” officers, local law enforcement and private security. The transportation system also uses the new Thruvision explosive-detection system as a counter-terrorism measure.
Riders are also able to make anonymous reports about safety and security using Metro’s Watch Transit app.