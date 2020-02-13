Comments
VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — Police were on the scene of a stabbing at a Van Nuys bus stop Thursday night.
Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a report of a stabbing at Sherman Way and Sepulveda Boulevard around 6 p.m. Thursday.
A 50-year-old man suffered a stab wound to the arm, police said.
A search for the suspect, described as an Asian female transient, was underway at the time of this report.
News of the stabbing followed on the heels of a report ranking Sherman Way and Sepulveda L.A’s most dangerous intersection, with 16-lanes full of traffic and long crosswalks full of pedestrians.
A nonprofit based out of USC’s Annenberg School compiled accident reports from the LAPD. The report indicated there were 47 accidents at the intersection last year alone.