LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Being the richest man in the world comes with its perks.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has purchased the Warner Estate in Beverly Hills for a staggering $165 million, according to a report Wednesday in the Wall Street Journal. It sets a record for the most expensive residential real estate purchase ever in the L.A. area.
The estate, built by Warner Bros. cofounder and former president Jack Warner in the 1920s and 1930s is sprawled over 9 acres.
According to Architectural Digest, it includes a 13,600-square-foot mansion, a golf course, a tennis court, two guesthouses, three hothouses and several gardens and terraces.
Bezos bought the home from music and film mogul David Geffen, the Journal reports. Geffen will be making a hefty profit, himself having paid $47 million for the home in 1990, the newspaper said.
Bezos and his longtime wife MacKenzie Bezos announced in January 2019 they would be divorcing. As part of their divorce settlement, she received a four percent stake in Amazon which was valued at roughly $36 billion. Despite the settlement, however, Bezos still remains the wealthiest person in the world, with a net worth estimated at $132 billion, according to Bloomberg.