PLAYA DEL REY (CBSLA) — A woman showing her friend her new skateboard was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Playa Del Rey early Thursday.
The crash was reported just after 1 a.m. at Pershing Drive and Campdell Street.
Police say the 49-year-old woman was with a friend, leaving a laundromat and showing off her new skateboard. The woman was riding around in the parking lot area, then headed out into the street, where she was struck by a car going northbound on Pershing.
The driver did not stop, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not been identified.
Police say they are talking to witnesses in an effort to get a description of the car and the driver.
LAPD Capt. Brian Wendling said that hit-and-run crashes have become a big problem across Los Angeles.
“Stoip. Identify yourself. If you get involved in a traffic collision, don’t make it a felony crime,” Wendling said. “Just stop, come forward and be part of the solution, not part of the problem.”