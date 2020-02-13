LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 37-year-old man has been charged with killing his elderly hospital roommate last month.
Reginald Daniel Panthier, a Long Beach area transient, is charged with assaulting Francisco Sanchez-Reyes at College Medical Center on January 31. The 73-year-old victim died as a result of the injuries on February 8.
He faces one felony count each of murder, elder abuse resulting in death, elder abuse with infliction of injury and assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. The charges include allegations of inflicting great bodily injury.
Panthier pleaded not guilty to the amended charges Thursday. He is scheduled to appear in court March 19, with bail set at more than $1 million.
He faces a possible maximum sentence of 50 years to life in state prison.
The Long Beach Police Department is investigating.