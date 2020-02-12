



— A child suffered minor injuries after a garage where a Tesla was plugged in caught fire Wednesday morning.

According to neighbors, it was just before 8 a.m. when they saw smoke billowing from the garage in the 11000 block of Gonsalves Place.

“I just saw the smoke,” one neighbor said. “They saw it from three miles away.”

Inside the blackened garage was a Tesla that appeared to be plugged in and charging. The homeowner said she charges the vehicle at night, but this morning she heard a pop and then smelled smoke.

Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department said it was not immediately clear what caused the fire that sent the child to the hospital. The child was said to be fine.

One neighbor said that some of the older homes in the neighborhood still have aluminum wiring and wondered if older electric systems could carry the load of charging a Tesla.

The fire was mostly contained to the garage, but the homeowner said there was some damage to the home as well.