HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Sid and Marty Krofft are behind some of the most beloved characters on television.
Thursday they will be honored with the 2,687th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The brothers have been creating content for more than 50 years.
Some of their hit shows include “Sigmund & the Sea Monsters,” H.R. Pufnstuf”, “The Bugaloos,” “Land Of The Lost,” “Far Out Space Nuts,” “Lost Saucer,” “Wonderbug and Bigfoot,” “The Krofft Supershow,” “Electra Woman & Dyna Girl,” and “Bigfoot & Wildboy.”
In 2018, the legendary puppeteers/producers were honored with the Lifetime Achievement Emmy Award from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
The pair visited the CBS2/KCAL9 studio in April 2018.
Their star will be dedicated in front of the Funko Store at 11:30 a.m. PST on Feb. 13.
Fans around the world are encouraged to watch the event on www.walkoffame.com