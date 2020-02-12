WESTLAKE (CBSLA) – Authorities Wednesday released new video in the hopes of capturing a driver who struck a 92-year-old man in Westlake last week and then sped away while witnesses were rushing to the victim’s aid.
The collision occurred on the morning of Feb. 7 as the driver was backing up in a black 2004 Honda Accord at around 8:30 a.m. in the area of 9th Street and Burlington Avenue, Los Angeles police report.
The new security video clearly shows the driver backing up and knocking over the victim. The car then inches forward, circles around and speeds away while three passersby rush over to check on the victim. According to police, the driver fled even as he was being informed by witnesses that he had struck the man.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with a small brain bleed, according to LAPD Det. Moses Castillo. He survived his injuries.
Surveillance and cell phone video of the Accord have been released. The driver was described as a Hispanic man between 18 and 25 years of age. The Accord had California license plate No. 7KXU181, but the registration was expired, police said.
Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.