EAST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Authorities have released security video of a violent hit-and-run crash in which a minivan slammed into a woman in an East Hollywood crosswalk Tuesday morning and then drove off.
The 50-year-old victim was crossing Fountain Avenue, at Lyman Place, just after 9 a.m. when she was struck, Los Angeles police report.
Security video shows the woman walking across the street in a marked crosswalk, pulling a roller bag, when the minivan careens into her and continues without slowing down.
The video shows several passersby rush over to check on the woman as she lays on the ground.
She was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital with severe injuries, police said, but survived. She was conscious and speaking Wednesday. The exact nature of her injuries were not confirmed.
The vehicle was described as a red or burgundy 2005 to 2010 model Chevrolet Uplander. It’s unclear if the driver was male or female.
Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information should call detectives at 213-833-3713.