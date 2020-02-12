Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was shot to death near a dog park in the Montecito Heights neighborhood of Northeast Los Angeles Wednesday morning.
The shooting occurred at about 7:53 a.m. in the area of South Avenue 60 and Monterey Road, near Hermon Dog Park, Los Angeles police report.
Officers arrived to find the man dead at the scene from at least one gunshot wound. His name and age were not immediately released.
There was no description of the suspect or a motive.