Comments
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Police raided a suspected gambling house Wednesday in Santa Ana.
The residence is located on the 600 block of South Newhope Street.
Investigators said the property had about 13 gambling machines inside.
Each machine has the potential to bring in $10,000 to $20,000 per week, according to authorities.
Santa Ana Police Department said on social media that 25 people were found inside the house and detained.
At least five of the people detained were arrested on outstanding warrants.