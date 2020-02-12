Comments
YUCAIPA (CBSLA) — San Bernardino deputies released video Wednesday in hopes that somebody would recognize the man caught stealing more than $1,000 worth of Scratchers.
Police said the suspect walked into Hal’s Liquor in the 12000 block of California Street shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
The suspect, described as a 25-year-old black man with a tall and thin build, then pointed at something behind the counter to distract the clerk.
When the clerk turned his head, the video shows the suspect swiping several cases filled with Scratchers — valued at more than $1,000 — from the counter.
Anyone who recognizes the man was asked to call the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department’s Yucaipa Station at 909-918-2305.