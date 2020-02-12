LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A City Councilman is hoping to make sure everybody walks in L.A. – at least in the historic Broadway corridor.
Councilman Jose Huizar is proposing that the corridor downtown be closed off to vehicle traffic and turned into a pedestrian parkway.
The Broadway Theater District has been the focus of a revitalization effort in recent years, but Huizar says turning the stretch into a pedestrian-friendly promenade will further enhance the area.
Huizar’s Broadway Streetscape Master Plan looks to spur revitalization with numerous pedestrian-oriented and traffic-calming tools for the historic corridor between First and 12th streets.
A proposed streetcar project could offer first- and last-mile transportation with public transit uses to reduce traffic in the area, according to Huizar.
The corridor is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is recognized as the birthplace of theatrical and cinematic entertainment in Los Angeles.