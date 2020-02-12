TUSTIN (CBSLA) — Firefighters battled a five-alarm blaze at an apartment building in Tustin early Wednesday.
Flames were first reported at about 3 a.m. at the Chatham Village Apartments, 15751 Williams Street. Firefighters arrived to find the building fully engulfed.
Within 25 minutes of starting the firefight, the roof collapsed, and all firefighters were pulled out of the building, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Tony Bommarito said. Video shows a portion of the smoldering roof falling off the building and falling onto the sidewalk, forcing firefighters back.
About 125 firefighters battled the blaze from a defensive position outside the building.
All residents appear to have escaped the two-story building after some say they were awoken to the sound of people screaming and pounding on doors. No injuries have been reported.