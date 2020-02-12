Comments
ARCADIA (CBSLA) — A 3-year-old horse named Miss Romania was euthanized at Santa Anita Wednesday, the seventh horse death of the season and 44th since December 2018.
ARCADIA (CBSLA) — A 3-year-old horse named Miss Romania was euthanized at Santa Anita Wednesday, the seventh horse death of the season and 44th since December 2018.
Park officials said the horse suffered a suspected fracture of her left humerus bone while training on the main track. The necropsy was pending, but the horse was euthanized at the recommendation of the attending veterinarian.
The last horse death at the track happened Saturday, when a 6-year-old gelding named Double Touch suffered what officials described as a sudden death on the training track.
The race track has been marred in controversy for years with animal rights activists calling for its closure, though the park maintains that it has taken extensive steps aimed at protecting the horses.
At least one animal rights group said it was planning to protest outside the track Sunday.