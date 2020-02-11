LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A 73-year-old man who was severely beaten by his hospital roommate has died, police in Long Beach said Monday.
Francisco Sanchez-Reyes, 73, died Sunday morning, according to Long Beach police. His official cause of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.
Police say Sanchez-Reyes was attacked on Jan. 31 by a man who was also a patient at the hospital where he was receiving care and was sharing his room. The hospital roommate was later identified as Reginald Daniel Panthier, 37, of Long Beach.
The name of the hospital was not released.
Sanchez-Reyes sustained major injuries to his upper torso and was taken to another hospital in critical condition. He died of his injuries Sunday morning, police said.
Panthier was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm and producing great bodily harm against an elder immediately after the Jan. 31 attack. Long Beach police say they plan to amend those charge with the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office this week in the wake of Sanchez-Reyes’ death.
Panthier is being held on $1 million bail.