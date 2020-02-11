NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A man accused of serial sexual assault of minors remained behind bars Tuesday as police continued their search for additional victims.
Simon Ruiz Hernandez, was arrested last July on suspicion of sexual assault of a minor. Subsequent investigations revealed additional possible victims, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Detectives said Hernandez lived in North Hollywood and would befriend families who lived nearby before assaulting their children.
Hernandez faces multiple felony counts of sexual abuse of a minor, with his alleged victims between the ages of 11 and 15 years old.
According to police, the first allegation of a sexual offense against a child occurred in 2004.
Detectives said they believe there are additional victims, especially minors, and asked anyone with information to call the North Hollywood sexual assault unit at 818-754-8435.