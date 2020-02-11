Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A great white shark being studied off the coast of Mexico has been renamed Kobe Bryant, in honor of the Laker legend.
The shark, a 12-foot-long young adult, was spotted in the Pacific Ocean near Guadalupe Island, Mexico — a gathering spot for white sharks — according to Michael Domeier with the Marine Conservation Science Institute.
The shark was originally known as Number 24, Bryant’s former jersey number, but that was not the only thing the pair had in common.
According to CNN, Bryant was fascinated by the animal and even went diving to see them up close.
Martin Graf, the diver who photographed the shark, said Bryant even dove with him off the same island back in 2013.