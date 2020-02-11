



– A rubbish fire that broke out at a Westside homeless encampment underneath a freeway overpass appeared to cause some sort of explosion, but authorities say there likely won’t be any investigation into what caused the fire.

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a report of a trash fire Monday morning just before 6:30 a.m on the 6000 block of Venice Boulevard underneath the 10 Freeway overpass, according to officials.

Video posted on social media indicated an explosion occurred at one point during the fire.

The flames were quickly extinguished and no injuries or damage were reported.

Facebook user Jef Scott shared video of the fire and said he fled the area when “things [started] exploding”.

Despite the explosion, LAFD said it’s not department protocol to investigate the cause of any fire that does not cause any injuries or damage any structures.

Concern has mounted over the risk of fires being ignited in areas with growing populations of homeless people since officials determined the devastating 2017 Skirball Fire, which destroyed six homes, damaged 12 others, and at one time prompted the evacuation of about 700 homes in the Bel-Air area, was caused by “an illegal cooking fire” at a homeless encampment.

Last summer, a brush fire that tore through about 10 acres of thick brush in the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area of Encino and displaced dozens of homeless people was believed to be linked to a number of homeless encampments in the area.