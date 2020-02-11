Comments
CALABASAS (CBSLA) — New video shows of the moments immediately after NBA superstar Kobe Bryant’s helicopter going down in the hills of Calabasas show a fiery crash with debris scattered over a wide area under foggy skies.
The video was given exclusive to CBS News by a person who asked to not be identified, but did want it known that he was not paid for the footage.
Bryant, 41, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other people were on the helicopter, on their way to a basketball game at the former Lakers star’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks on Jan. 26. Their helicopter went down in foggy conditions in the hills of Calabasas. No one on board the helicopter survived the crash.
The exclusive video shows wreckage burning in the brush, with a trail of debris behind it. The video has been handed over to the NTSB, which is investigating the crash.