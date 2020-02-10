Comments
SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — Drivers were warned Monday to take extra time for their morning commute because of strong, gusty winds that continue to rake Southern California.
Caltrans digital signs warned drivers about high winds on the northbound 14 Freeway into the Antelope Valley, which also saw temperatures dip into the 30s.
In Arleta, a particularly strong gust uprooted a large tree at about 1 a.m. and brought it down onto the fence of a home. No injuries or other damage was reported.
Some truck drivers were forced to pull over to the side of the road to wait out the strong winds along the freeway.
Wind advisories in the valleys, on the Ventura County coast and in the Inland Empire are expected to last through Monday afternoon.
https://twitter.com/NWSLosAngeles/status/1226694850440908802