



— Police released video Monday from an October crime in hopes that somebody would recognize one or both of the female suspects.

The alleged crime happened Oct. 28 of last year when police said two female suspects visited an exclusive restaurant in West Los Angeles at about 9:35 p.m. where they met the two male victims who were having dinner.

Both suspects and both victims left the location and went to a home belonging to one of the victims on the 6500 block of Lindenhurst Avenue. Police said it was at the home where the female suspects mixed alcoholic drinks, which the victims drank.

The first suspect stayed inside the residence with one of the victims, while the second suspect went outside with the other victim before going back inside the home alone to use the restroom, according to police.

When the second suspect did not return, the victim went inside the home to check on her and found that both women were gone and his friend was lying unconscious inside a bedroom. Paramedics responded and took the victim to a local hospital in serious, but stable condition. He made a full recovery.

It was later discovered that two expensive watches had been stolen from the home.

The first suspect was identified as a white woman with blonde hair between the ages of 20-30. She was approximately 5-foot-4 and weighed between 140-150 pounds. The second suspect was described as a white woman who was wearing a red wig between the ages of 20-30. She was approximately 5-foot-4 and weighed between 140-150 pounds. She was said to have tattoos of hearts and butterflies on her stomach.

Anyone with information about the women was asked to call Det. Manny Pedroza at 213-486-6940.