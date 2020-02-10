Comments
ALTADENA (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the publics’ help to locate a missing 10-year-old girl.
Lelani Collins was last seen leaving her group home on the 700 block of West Mountain View Street in Altadena on Monday, Feb. 10 around 12:45 p.m.
She is described as a black female black who is 4-foot-4-inches tall weighing 80 pounds. She has short brown hair and brown eyes.
Lelani was last seen wearing a black jacket and pajamas.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Altadena station at (626) 798-1131.