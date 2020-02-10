CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
ALTADENA (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the publics’ help to locate a missing 10-year-old girl.

Lelani Collins, 10, was last seen in Altadena Monday afternoon.

Lelani Collins was last seen leaving her group home on the 700 block of West Mountain View Street in Altadena on Monday, Feb. 10 around 12:45 p.m.

She is described as a black female black who is 4-foot-4-inches tall weighing 80 pounds. She has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Lelani was last seen wearing a black jacket and pajamas.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Altadena station at (626) 798-1131.

