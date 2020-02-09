



— The next stop on the Professional Golfers Association tour is right here in Los Angeles for the Genesis Invitational.

Events start Feb. 10 at The Riviera Country Club with the Celebrity Cup.

Three-time event winner and 2012 and 2014 Masters champion Bubba Watson will square off as captain against 2019 Masters champion, 82-time PGA Tour winner and 15-time major champion Tiger Woods.

Woods is also serving as the host of the tournament, which tees off Thursday.

The Genesis Invitational field includes the top six players in the Official World Golf Ranking, and nine of the world’s top 10 golfers.

That lineup includes World No. 1, 2019 PGA Championship winner and four-time major champion Brooks Koepka and World No. 2 and reigning PGA TOUR Player of the Year Rory McIlroy.

Defending champion and five-time PGA Tour winner J.B. Holmes will also be back to defend his title.

Playing for just the second time since the start of the year, Woods is chasing the all-time PGA tour wins record.

He’s just one victory away from breaking the tie at 82 with Hall of Famer Sam Snead.

Woods is coming off a ninth-place finish last month at the Farmers Insurance Open.

He has yet to win at Riviera in 12 career starts.

The Genesis Invitational first debuted in 1936 at Los Angeles Country Club as the Los Angeles Open.

It was held at several locations in the L.A.-area before settling at The Riviera Country Club in 1973.

The course has been the spot for many major moments in golf history.

The 94th edition of the tournament will be held Feb. 10 to 16 at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades.