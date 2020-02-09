HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, honored the best films of 2019 and took place at the Dolby Theatre Sunday.
During the ceremony, again conducted without a host, AMPAS will present Oscars in 24 categories.
Below is a list of the nominees, with winners in bold:
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
- Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once upon a Time…in Hollywood
- Adam Driver, Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
- Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
- Al Pacino, The Irishman
- Joe Pesci, The Irishman
- Brad Pitt, Once upon a Time…in Hollywood
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
- Charlize Theron, Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger, Judy
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
- Laura Dern, Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh, Little Women
- Margot Robbie, Bombshell
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Klaus
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
- Lawrence Sher, Joker
- Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
- Roger Deakins, 1917
- Robert Richardson, Once upon a Time…in Hollywood
COSTUME DESIGN
- Sandy Powell, The Irishman
- Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit
- Mark Bridges, Joker
- Jacqueline Durran, Little Women
- Arianne Phillips, Once upon a Time…in Hollywood
DIRECTING
- Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
- Todd Phillips, Joker
- Sam Mendes, 1917
- Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a Time…in Hollywood
- Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
- American Factory
- The Cave
- The Edge of Democracy
- For Sama
- Honeyland
DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT
- In the Absence
- Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
- Life Overtakes Me
- St. Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
FILM EDITING
- Andrew Buckland, Ford v Ferrari
- Thelma Schoonmaker, The Irishman
- Tom Eagles, Jojo Rabbit
- Jeff Groth, Joker
- Yang Jin-mo, Parasite
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
- Corpus Christi
- Honeyland
- Les Misérables
- Pain and Glory
- Parasite
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
- Bombshell
- Joker
- Judy
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- 1917
ORIGINAL SCORE
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
ORIGINAL SONG
- “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4
- “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman
- “I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough
- “Into The Unknown,” Frozen II
- “Stand Up,” Harriet
BEST PICTURE
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once upon a Time…in Hollywood
- Parasite
PRODUCTION DESIGN
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- 1917
- Once upon a Time…in Hollywood
- Parasite
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbors’ Window
- Saria
- A Sister
SOUND EDITING
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once upon a Time…in Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
SOUND MIXING
- Ad Astra
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once upon a Time…in Hollywood
VISUAL EFFECTS
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- The Two Popes
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- Knives Out
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once upon a Time…in Hollywood
- Parasite