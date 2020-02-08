Comments
MALIBU (CBSLA) — A small sinkhole began to form in Malibu Saturday morning, according to authorities.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lost Hills Station tweeted that there was a water main break.
Officials said northbound lanes of Malibu Canyon Road between Civic Center Way and Malibu Knolls Road are temporarily closed.
Fire department officials were on scene to assess conditions.
Residents are asked to avoid the area and to expect travel delays.