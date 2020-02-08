



– Ahead of this Sunday’s Oscar ceremony, activists and celebrities joined actress Jane Fonda for downtown Los Angeles’ first ever “Fire Drill Friday” event, a peaceful protest against global warming.

The rally, which drew a crowd of a few hundred to the steps of L.A. City Hall, was the 15th that the 82-year-old Fonda has held since last fall. The first 14 were in Washington, D.C., where she and others have been arrested multiple times.

“This is the frontline of the climate crisis here in California,” Fonda told the crowd. “And literally what happens here, can impact the rest of the country and the rest of the world.”

After rallying at City Hall, the crowd then marched to Pershing Square, where legendary television writer and producer Norman Lear explained why the issue of climate change is so important to him.

“I have six kids from 25 to 73,” Lear said. “And the 25-year-old needs as good an America and as clean a planet as their father enjoyed all these years.”

Other actors on hand included Joaquin Phoenix, Fonda’s “Grace and Frankie” costars Brooklyn Decker and June Diane Raphael, as well as Bonnie Wright.

The march continued to the Paul Hastings Tower, where about 20 people held a sit-in. The sit-in ended around 3:30 p.m. with no arrests.

Charlie Prater and his wife Laura of Orange County told CBS2 they have been to half-a-dozen Fire Drill Fridays.

“My wife and I are here because of our concerns for the climate, especially for our grandchildren,” Prater said.

Fonda, a prominent activist since her early 1970s opposition to the Vietnam War, asked the crowd to demand among other things a 50 percent reduction in fossil fuel emissions over the next 10 years. She wants that followed by a phase-out of the fossil fuel infrastructure over the rest of the century.

“We marched together and we protested together and chanted and sang together and we got arrested together,” Fonda said. “The purpose was to raise awareness of the urgency of the climate crisis.”

