LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One person is dead and two more are in grave condition after a fire broke out at a motel in the Mid-City area.
Fire was reported in multiple units of the Venice Hotel, 8686 W. Venice Blvd. at about 2 a.m. More than 100 firefighters were needed to put out the flames on the two floors of the motel, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
“There was mainly flames in one or two rooms, and I know at least two people had to jump out from the upper floor,” resident D.A. said.
The building reportedly had smoke alarms, which woke some residents.
“Looked out the door and I saw flames right here, and then I started knocking on everybody’s door,” resident Tamu Khalfani said. “People didn’t believe me.”
Firefighters had the flames out within 40 minutes.
LAFD officials said one person was declared dead at the scene, a man and a woman were hospitalized in grave condition. A fourth person is in critical condition. One man was treated for cuts after the fire was put out.
No firefighters were injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.