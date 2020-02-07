Comments
VENICE (CBSLA) – Actor Orson Bean was struck and killed by a car in Venice Friday night, residents confirmed to CBSLA.
Bean, 92, was best known for being a panelist on various versions of “To Tell The Truth”.
Police were called about 7:35 p.m. to the 700 block of Venice Boulevard, between Shell Avenue and Pisani Place, according to Officer Tony Im of the Los Angeles Police Department.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with police.
Residents at the scene told CBSLA the victim was Bean.
He is survived by his third wife, actress Alley Mills.