Filed Under:Pedestrian Killed, Venice

VENICE (CBSLA) – Actor Orson Bean was struck and killed by a car in Venice Friday night, residents confirmed to CBSLA.

Bean, 92, was best known for being a panelist on various versions of “To Tell The Truth”.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JULY 13: Actor Orson Bean arrives to the Los Angeles Opening Night of “Shrek The Musical’ at the Pantages Theatre on July 13, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Police were called about 7:35 p.m. to the 700 block of Venice Boulevard, between Shell Avenue and Pisani Place, according to Officer Tony Im of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with police.

Residents at the scene told CBSLA the victim was Bean.

He is survived by his third wife, actress Alley Mills.

