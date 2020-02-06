



– Veteran Los Angeles Rams free safety Eric Weddle announced his retirement from the NFL Thursday.

The 35-year-old Weddle wrote in a tweet, “It’s been real…teammates, coaches and others I love y’all. We had a great run.”

Over his distinguished 13-year NFL career, Weddle was a five-time All-Pro selection. He started 186 of 201 career games, recording 1,179 tackles and 29 interceptions.

A Southern California native, Weddle played his college football at Utah before he was chosen by the then San Diego Chargers in the second round of the 2007 NFL Draft and became a mainstay for the Bolts on defense. After spending the first nine seasons of his career in San Diego, he signed as a free agent with the Baltimore Ravens in 2016, where he played for three seasons.

He then joined the Rams last summer.

“I wish Eric and his family the best as he retires from football,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said in a statement. “Eric had a distinguished 13-year career in the NFL, where he played at a high level and earned respect across the entire league. He is one of the smartest and most instinctual players I have ever been around. Last season, he served as a captain on our team and was a key cog on our defense. More than that, he was a leader in our locker room and set a professional example for everyone he encountered.”

Rams quarterback Jared Goff responded to Weddle’s announcement with one word: “Legend.”

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee tweeted, “It was an honor to be your teammate and share the same field! Respect to the legend and congrats on a great career. Iron sharpens iron, enjoy retirement.”