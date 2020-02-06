BELL GARDENS (CBSLA) — Helicopters circled above Bell Gardens Thursday as police searched for a man who shot at officers near Bell Gardens Elementary School.

According to Bell Gardens Police, around 9:30 a.m. near Jaboneria Road and Eastern Avenue, two officers tried to stop and make contact with a man when he opened fire on the officers, who then returned fire.

The suspect then fled, prompting a massive search of the area. The elementary school was temporarily put on lockdown and parents were contacted to pick up their children as a precaution.

“I hope they catch him because it’s a concern for everybody,” said parent Elvis Olivares.

Police from several agencies worked together to find the suspect who they say is obviously armed and should be considered dangerous.

“SWAT teams, battering rams, K-9 units coming by,” said resident Robert Ricoy. “They actually had somebody right here on Gotham, threw a couple of flashbangs and everything, sent the dogs in there and came up empty.”

No officers were injured in the exchange and they don’t believe the suspect was hurt either.

“We have an area we’re going to be concentrating so that’s why we’re asking the public if they can remain indoors, to make sure if they hear anything suspicious to call us,” said Lt. Paul Camacho with Bell Gardens Police Department.

The suspect was believed to be hiding inside of an apartment. Negotiators were attempting to convince him to surrender.