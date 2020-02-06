LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One of Los Angeles’ NBA teams improved significantly after the trade deadline Thursday.
The Clippers agreed to a three-team trade with the Knicks and Wizards will land Marcus Morris and Isaiah Thomas in exchange for Moe Harkless, according to a report from ESPN quoting league sources.
Morris appeared to cheer the move to “Hollyhood” on social media.
They gotta dog in Hollyhood @LAClippers let’s gets it pic.twitter.com/lQ760kdPxm
— Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) February 6, 2020
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers will land the wing versatility they needed in Morris and a former All-Star in backup point Thomas, but reports indicated the team will waive Thomas.
In exchange, L.A. will send Harkless to New York on an expiring contract, along with a 2020 first-round pick.
The Clippers are also sending Jerome Robinson to Washington.
Despite some chatter linking the Lakers to a potential Kyle Kuzma trade, the Western Conference leader stood pat as the NBA trade deadline came and went.