LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One of Los Angeles’ NBA teams improved significantly after the trade deadline Thursday.

The Clippers agreed to a three-team trade with the Knicks and Wizards will land Marcus Morris and Isaiah Thomas in exchange for Moe Harkless, according to a report from ESPN quoting league sources.

Morris appeared to cheer the move to “Hollyhood” on social media.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers will land the wing versatility they needed in Morris and a former All-Star in backup point Thomas, but reports indicated the team will waive Thomas.

In exchange, L.A. will send Harkless to New York on an expiring contract, along with a 2020 first-round pick.

The Clippers are also sending Jerome Robinson to Washington.

Despite some chatter linking the Lakers to a potential Kyle Kuzma trade, the Western Conference leader stood pat as the NBA trade deadline came and went.

