LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Was that Magic Johnson just welcoming you to LAX?
The affable voice of one of the Los Angeles Lakers’ most recognizable figures is now welcoming travelers to LAX, along the voices of other famous Angelenos – actor and restaurateur Danny Trejo and actress Allison Janney.
The trio are the latest to be added to the Voices of Los Angeles project that launched last summer with messages from late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor and artistic director Gustavo Dudamel and chef and author Susan Feniger.
“Los Angeles is the city of stars – and we are excited that three new celebrities are helping us put the ‘LA’ in LAX, Justin Erbacci, interim chief of Los Angeles World Airports, said in a statement.
The rotating messages will play on the overhead announcement system inside each terminal.