Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Celebrate the delicious goodness of a hazelnut and chocolate combination.
Feb. 5 is World Nutella Day. So, wherever you are, it’s an excuse to celebrate.
The tasty treat can be enjoyed on crackers, bread, waffles and more!
Believe it or not, it has been around since the 1800s, with roots in northern Italy, according to National Day Calendar.
The official name didn’t come around until 1964.
The Griddle Cafe on Sunset Boulevard has a Nutella French toast and Pizzeria Il Fico on South Robertson Boulevard has a Nutella ravioli for dessert.
Check out other local L.A. spots near you for where to get your Nutella fix.