LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A proposal that would ban the use of exotic animals for entertainment purposes advanced Wednesday by the Los Angeles City Council Personnel and Animal Welfare Committee.
“The issue of wild, exotic animals being abused came to my doorstep four years ago, when a baby giraffe and elephant were being marched up the Hollywood Hills for a house party,” said Councilman David Ryu, who authored the proposed ban.
Exotic animals including elephants, giraffes, and lions have been brought to lavish house parties in the Hollywood Hills for years, the motion states.
“This is beyond unacceptable, and we must end it,” Ryu said. “It is time that the city of Los Angeles takes action to make clear that treating animals in this way is not in line with our city’s values.”
Ryu’s proposal would prohibit the use of wild or exotic animals at house parties, venues, and other live entertainment as well as ban people from riding them.
According to the motion, wildlife conservationists who obtain applicable permits and the Los Angeles Zoo will be exempt from the ban because they exhibits animals for educational purposes and do not require them to perform tricks.
The proposal needs approval from the full council and the mayor in order to become a law.
