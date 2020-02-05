



– Authorities Wednesday were searching a San Pedro home in connection with the Northern California disappearance of 19-year-old Kristin Smart back in 1996.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed to CBS2 that it was assisting the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office with the search of a home in the 900 block of West Upland Avenue.

It was one of four search warrants served by San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday. Two others were in San Luis Obispo County and the fourth was in Washington state, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office did not disclose why it was searching a San Pedro home and what it was hoping to find, except to say that it was looking for “specific items of evidence.”

In May of 1996, Kristin Smart of Stockton disappeared while a freshman at California Polytechnic State University. She was last seen leaving an off-campus party.

Last month, Smart’s mother, Denise Smart, told the Stockton Record that she was contacted by a retired FBI agent who told her to, “Be ready. This is really going to be something you don’t expect.”

On Jan. 29, the sheriff’s office disclosed that it had taken two trucks into evidence that had belonged to family members of Paul Flores back in 1996. Flores, a student at Cal Poly at the time of Smart’s disappearance, is believed to be the last person to have seen Smart alive and is considered a person of interest in the case, according to the Los Angeles Times.