LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — If being up for an Oscar isn’t enough, nominees for acting and directing will also receive a swag bag worth thousands of dollars.
This year’s gift bag is valued at $215,000, Forbes reports. That’s up nearly $70,000 from last year.
The lavish six-figure prizes are courtesy of celebrity and product-placement marketing company Distinctive Assets.
The most expensive item this year is a $78,000 12-day cruise.
A $20,000 dating service, up to $25,000 in cosmetic procedures, a gold-plated vape pen, a smart bra and cannabis chocolate edibles are also being offered.
The items are actually delivered a week before the awards because there are so many.
Twenty-four nominees will receive a bag, valuing a total of $5.2 million.
Recipients are taxed on the value of the gifts they accept and redeem.
The 92nd Academy Awards will take place Sunday, Feb. 9 at 5 p.m. at the Dolby Theatre.