LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Sports Illustrated announced Tuesday they will be publishing a 100-page Kobe Bryant issue to honor the Lakers legend.
The magazine shared the news on Twitter stating, “SI is honored to present a 100-page Kobe Bryant Special Tribute Issue.”
SI is honored to present a 100-page Kobe Bryant Special Tribute Issue https://t.co/TqWkHnSVFe pic.twitter.com/SKDj18HuSK
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 4, 2020
Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed Sunday, January 26 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.
Also aboard the helicopter were John, Keri, and Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Ara Zobayan, and Payton and Sarah Chester.
The print issue will be available Friday, February 7 for $15.99 plus shipping and handling.