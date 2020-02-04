LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A crackdown on human trafficking in California has led to the arrest of more than 500 people.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva joined other task force leaders Tuesday to announce the results of Operation Reclaim and Rebuild — a statewide, multi-agency operation that lasted one week and ended Feb. 1.
“Law enforcement agencies from across the state joined us to send a message to pimps, to exploiters and to buyers that it is unacceptable to buy another human being for sexual purposes,” Villanueva said. “We’ve had social workers, victim advocates and victim service providers actively working to reach trafficking victims, rescue them from their captors and put them on the path to a brighter future.”
Villanueva said that more than 70 local, state and federal agencies worked together to rescue 76 adults and 11 underage victims, arresting 518 people across the state.
Of those arrested were 27 suspected “human traffickers and exploiters” and 266 suspected customers.
February is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month.