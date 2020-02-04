Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — This is not an ordinary cold case.
It’s about the mysterious disappearance of a famed sculpture. The Well of the Scribes went missing from the Los Angeles Central Library in the 1960s, according to Alta magazine.
The publication and the Los Angeles Public Library announced on Tuesday a $10,000 reward for information leading to the discovery of its lost pieces.
It has been 50 years since the bronze sculpture was last seen in tact and efforts are ramping up to see it whole again.
A section was found in Arizona last summer after the magazine published a story about its disappearance.
The magazine also said a private investigator has been hired as part of the search.
They’re now hoping the public can be on the lookout, too.
