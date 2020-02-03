



— Strong, gusty winds are bringing down trees all over the San Fernando Valley and have caused power outages.

Trees went down and dry branches were whipped about by winds that whipped up overnight in the mountains and valley areas.

On the westbound 118 Freeway at Reseda Boulevard in Porter Ranch, a large pine fell onto two right lanes and sent a large branch into a Lyft vehicle’s front grates, piercing the radiator and oil cooler. The driver and passenger were not hurt.

“It’s almost like it came out of nowhere,” driver Joe Hernandez said. “I was the first one to hit it, I guess. It felt like we went through a bale of hay or something.”

In Panorama City, residents on Cloverfield heard a large boom at about 10:45 p.m., and went outside to find a large tree had come down, took out a street sign, and was blocking the streets. The tree did not damage any homes, and the homeowner said it was fortunate that no car were parked underneath it.

Power outages have also been reported in Valley Village, Mission Hills, the Mid-City area and in Los Feliz.

The windstorm is expected to continue Monday.