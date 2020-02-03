IRVINE (CBSLA) — A charity that helps the unemployed is vowing to rebuild after a fire destroyed its headquarters in Irvine Sunday.
A four-alarm fire destroyed everything at Working Wardrobes, which has provided training and professional clothes for job seekers since 1990. More than 100 firefighters were called out to battle the four-alarm fire at the charity’s Irvine headquarters on Kettering Street.
“We are absolutely devastated by this catastrophic loss, the heart of our operations is gone and so is 30 years of history,” founder and CEO Jerri Rosen said in a statement. This year would have been the charity’s 30th anniversary year.
Working Wardrobes had worked out of the 22,000-square-foot Kettering Street warehouse since 2016. The charity’s donation center, wardrobing center, career center and corporate office were all lost in the fire.
However, the charity is hoping to move find a new location and asking for financial donations to help them rebuild. Working Wardrobes says Goodwill has already helped them find a new home in one of their facilities in Santa Ana.
To donate to Working Wardrobe, go to workingwardrobes.org. Volunteers are also needed to help set up the temporary location. To volunteer, email KathiS@workingwardrobes.org or call (714) 210-2460.