Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Time to knock your flip flops off!
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Time to knock your flip flops off!
“Escape to Margaritaville,” the Broadway hit following a tourist and bartender who fall in love, is coming to town.
The musical comedy features music from the legendary Jimmy Buffett.
It’ll play at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa from Feb. 4-9, then at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood from Feb. 18-March 8.
For tickets and more information, visit the Escape to Margaritaville website.