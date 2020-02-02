EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — In the final weekend before the Iowa Caucuses, Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg was making his case in Southern California.
Bloomberg kicked off a two-day campaign swing in California in East Los Angeles Sunday, joined by former Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa at Teresitas Restaurant.
Villaraigosa announced Saturday that he was endorsing the former New York City mayor.
“Mike will get it done,” Villaraigosa said. “He’s gotten it done in every job he’s ever had.”
Bloomberg has received a number of endorsements from California mayors and elected officials.
“I really am thrilled to be here, thrilled for everything that you’ve done for me,” Bloomberg said. “We are in this race to defeat Donald Trump and to bring our country back and unite the country.”
Bloomberg’s brief tour will make stops in Sacramento and Fresno before wrapping up in Compton on Monday.