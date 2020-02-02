LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Firefighters and paramedics rescued a number of hikers Sunday morning from trails around the Los Angeles area.

At 8:58 a.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department had to hoist an injured female hiker from Solstice Canyon near Malibu. According to the fire department, a group of people were off on a trail when the hiker was injured. She was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Other hikers rescued included two male hikers — one in the Hollywood Hills who was airlifted from the 3000 block of North Runyon Canyon Road after he suffered an injury to his lower body just before 8 a.m. and the other who was hiking in Brentwood when he suffered an injury to his lower body. Authorities said the second man fell approximately 75 feet over the side of a hill and was brought to safety via a two-line roper system at about 8:35 a.m.

There were also three other female hikers rescued Sunday morning.

At 8:39 a.m., one hiker was hoisted to safety from Bronson Canyon in the 3200 block of North Canyon Drive after suffering an injury to her lower body that prevented her from walking. Another hiker was airlifted to the hospital after suffering what officials with the Los Angeles City Fire Department said were traumatic injuries after falling 15 feet down a hillside near the Hollywood sign in the 3400 block of North Beachwood Drive. The final female hiker was hoisted from Towsler Canyon in Santa Clarita after suffering what was described as an injury to an extremity.

