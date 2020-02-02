Comments
SYLMAR (CBSLA) — Four people were hurt after a truck full of onions overturned and caught fire.
The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday and forced hours of lane closures on parts of the 210 Freeway.
Investigators say the truck was heading eastbound on the 210 Freeway driving through Sylmar when the driver lost control.
The semi-truck ended up rolling onto its side and caught fire. There were four people inside the cab of the truck who were injured. The injured included two adults and two children.
Good Samaritans were able to get the injured out of the truck before it caught fire. All four were treated and released while on scene.