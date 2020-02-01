CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) —  A Los Angeles police SWAT team responded to a barricade situation at a Boyle Heights home Saturday night.

Authorities were called to the area of Grande Vista Avenue and Atlantic Street just before 4:30 p.m. regarding a woman with a gun.

It was reported that someone ran into the house after the woman, an LAPD official said.

A man was seen from SKY9 running out of the house and then jumped on top of a roof. At one point, the man appeared to surrender.

Both the man and woman were taken into custody without incident around 8:15 p.m.

