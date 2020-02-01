Comments
BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles police SWAT team responded to a barricade situation at a Boyle Heights home Saturday night.
Authorities were called to the area of Grande Vista Avenue and Atlantic Street just before 4:30 p.m. regarding a woman with a gun.
It was reported that someone ran into the house after the woman, an LAPD official said.
A man was seen from SKY9 running out of the house and then jumped on top of a roof. At one point, the man appeared to surrender.
Both the man and woman were taken into custody without incident around 8:15 p.m.
