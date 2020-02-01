HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Crisis negotiators gave up after a man climbed event scaffolding near the site of the upcoming Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood Friday afternoon and had refused to come down as of Saturday morning.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, sometime around 4:30 p.m. Friday a man perched himself on scaffolding about 30 feet above the sidewalk in the 6800 block of West Hollywood Boulevard near the Dolby Theatre, where preparations are underway for the Oscars, which will be held Feb. 9.
Hollywood Boulevard was them closed in both directions between Highland Avenue and Orange Drive.
The fire department brought in two rescue air cushions and aerial and ground ladders in an attempt to bring him down without injury. After Los Angeles police crisis negotiators spent nine hours attempting to talk the man down with no success, even offering him food and cigarettes, firefighters withdrew their equipment at around 2 a.m. and left the man alone.
Hollywood Boulevard appears to have been reopened in both directions as of 8 a.m. Saturday.