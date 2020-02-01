LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Gang of Four founding member and guitarist Andy Gill has died at 64, his bandmates announced Saturday.
The British punk band’s member Thomas McNeice, John Sterry, and Tobias Humble shared the news on Twitter Saturday writing, “This is so hard for us to write, but our great friend and Supreme Leader has died today. Andy’s final tour in November was the only way he was ever really going to bow out; with a Stratocaster around his neck, screaming with feedback and deafening the front row.”
— GANG OF FOUR (@gangof4official) February 1, 2020
The band called him “one of the best to ever do it,” saying “his influence on guitar music and the creative process was inspiring for us, as well as everyone who worked alongside him and listened to his music.”
“He was our friend, and we’ll remember him for his kindness and generosity, his fearsome intelligence, bad jokes, mad stories and endless cups of Darjeeling tea,” they wrote.
Gill was one of the band’s founding members since its inception in the late 1970s. He played guitar and produced the Gang of Four’s nine albums.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine Mayer and his brother Martin.